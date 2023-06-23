(KTXL) — Rhoda Wilson-Jackson celebrated a special day in her own unique way.

On Thursday, Wilson-Jackson turned 100 years old and to celebrated her centenary birthday with a concert, singing for family members and friends at Journey Ministries.

She also sang a duet with her older brother, who is 103 years old, as a last minute surprise.

Wilson-Jackson was born on June 22, 1923 in Chicago, Illinois. Gas cost around $0.14 per gallon when she was born.

Her family eventually made their way to Sacramento where she still gets around on her own and walks everyday.

Throughout her 100 years, she lived through many historic events such as the Great Depression, the Holocaust, World War II, the moon landing, and Barack Obama becoming the first Black president in the United States.

Not only has she lived through those events, but she had a music career, which took her across the globe.

Wilson-Jackson began signing in church with a choir that traveled around the country, raising money for the Church of God and Saints of Christ, the oldest African American Jewish congregation in the United States.

She also studied hairdressing, graduating from the Madame CJ Walker College of Beauty Culture in Chicago. After graduating, she moved to Alaska where she became an entrepreneur, launching her own hair and nail growth product company, Cosmetics by Rhoda.

Known to her family as “Nana,” Wilson-Jackson has 12 great-grandchildren and more great-great-grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.