(KTXL) — A woman died after a tree fell on her near North 5th Street in Sacramento on Saturday evening.

According to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the Sacramento Fire Department arrived on the scene after receiving reports of a traumatic injury on the levee near the American River and North 5th Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found a woman had been injured by a fallen tree.

Fire personnel rushed the woman to a nearby hospital, but she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.