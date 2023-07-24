(KTXL) — A woman was killed on Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle in North Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

At around 9 p.m., reports came in of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle in the area of Marysville Boulevard and Sonoma Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a woman with major injuries. She was transported to a local hospital by the Sacramento City Fire Department.

The woman later died of her injuries. The driver of the involved vehicle remained on scene.

Law enforcement said the investigation is ongoing.