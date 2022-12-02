CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — In a few weeks, Santa will be visiting children around the world to deliver presents, and one Citrus Heights woman said she’s been called upon to help Santa grant holiday wishes.

Christmas for Kendra Carden and her daughter Syvanna Sill is a big deal.

“Family is the most important thing, and I think that’s what Christmas is about,” Carden said.

So this year, she said she got tasked to be Santa’s helper.

“This mailbox was provided to me from Santa’s elves and I was asked to place it right in front of my house, so that letters can go direct to the North Pole,” Carden said.

Decorated with flashing Christmas lights and the words “Letters to Santa,” the red mailbox is the holiday secret sitting in their Citrus Heights neighborhood.

It can be found at the corner of Verbena and Florabelle, right off Garden Gate and van Maren. Carden said it’s been there for nearly a week and that Santa has let her in on some of the things the kids have written.

“‘Hi Santa! I’m 6 and I live on the street up the way. I think I’ve been pretty good this year. Merry Christmas,” read one letter, Carden said.

A common theme she’s seeing in the letters she said is selflessness. Kids are asking for more time with friends and family.

“With everything that’s going on in the world, it’s great to see the selflessness that’s going on around us in the children,” Carden told FOX40.

Helping her mom and Santa, Sill said she’s honored to be a part of this.

“It makes me feel like I have done something right in my life and it gives me somewhat of a purpose,” Sill said.

Part of Carden’s mission is to get these letters straight to the North Pole and it starts with the mailbox itself.

“This mailbox goes from this front porch, straight to the North Pole every night. Once the child falls asleep, it sends the letter off,” Carden said.

The box will stay put even after Christmas, and with only a few weeks left to help Santa, Carden hopes more kids will write letters. She said there might even be a Christmas miracle to look forward to.

“That’s the magic of Christmas right, you never know. You never know what could happen. They could get a letter back. They could get a present on the porch. Who knows,” Carden said.

For parents and kids eager to get your letters to Santa, you have until Jan. 2 to put them in the mailbox.