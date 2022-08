SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a woman who was injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon died from her injuries.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. near Northgate Boulevard and Solano Drive. Police said three cars were involved in the crash.

Four people were injured in the crash and taken to hospitals. One of them, the woman, later died. The others suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police are investigating the crash, and how it happened is not yet known.