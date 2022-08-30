SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman died on Monday night following a collision with a vehicle in the 3700 block of Broadway, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

At around 8:05 p.m., police received reports that the driver fled the scene after the collision. When officers arrived on scene they said they found a woman with serious injuries.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital, according to police, where she late died of her injuries.

There is currently no suspect and investigators are working to better understand the exact circumstances of the collision, according to police.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin have been notified.