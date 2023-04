(KTXL) — A woman died on Wednesday, after being struck by a vehicle while she was crossing Bradshaw Road, according to the California Highway Patrol East Sacramento station.

The 35-year-old woman was crossing the southbound lanes of Bradshaw Road near Countryroads Drive, outside of the crosswalk, when a gold 2003 Mercedes E320 struck her.

The driver of the Mercedes then fled the scene southbound on Bradshaw Road. The woman died of her injuries at the scene, according to CHP.