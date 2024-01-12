(FOX40.COM) — A New England woman has been hiking cross-country for over two years and is blazing her way through Northern California and into Sacramento along the way.

Briana DeSanctis, 40, of Maine, has been hiking the 6,800-mile long American Discovery Trail since Jan. 1, 2022. She began her journey in Delaware and with about 200 miles left in her hike, she’s hoping to become the first solo-woman to complete the trail.

“My reasoning for doing this is I’m using what I’m doing to reach out to communities, cities and towns to inspire other people and empower young women,” DeSanctis told FOX40.com in a phone interview.

The American Discovery Trail uses existing trails and roads to create a coast-to-coast route from Cape Henlopen State Park in Delaware to Point Reyes National Seashore in California. The trail is split into two routes — Northern and Southern — but go through the same states.

Along her trail DeSanctis has traveled through Maryland, Washington D.C., West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Colorado, Utah, Nevada and California.

The 6,800 mile trail passes through national scenic and 12 national historic trails, 39 national recreational trials, and other local and regional trails throughout the country.

“Colorado, Utah and Nevada, those have been my favorite states because they are very mountainous and a lot of times it’s really rugged and remote,” DeSanctis said. “It’s hard and challenging, but it’s also hard to walk through different cities for different reasons.”

Briana DeSanctis has passed through multiple states while hiking across the country on the American Discovery Trail. Photos courtesy of Briana DeSanctis.

When FOX40.com spoke with DeSanctis, she was hiking on the American River Trail, passing through Rancho Cordova on her way to central Sacramento.

It’s not her first time in California, as she lived briefly in Oceanside in San Diego County.

Prior to making it to Sacramento County, DeSantcis hiked through Auburn and other surrounding areas and spent time in Auburn for a few days with friends who live there.

Throughout her cross-country hike, DeSanctis carries a 30-pound backpack with clothes, food, gear for the winter and summer and everything she needs for sleeping.

There are times where she sleeps in a tent, but didn’t camp in a tent in Sacramento, as she was provided a room through a connection with a friend.

She’s also dealt with different types of weather on her hike, which didn’t deter her.

“I love the question, ‘What do you do when it rains?’ I get wet, that’s what happens,” DeSanctis jokingly said. “I had a lot of high winds in the Midwest. When it got really cold when I was on the northern route last winter, it was negative below zero a lot.”

DeSanctis uses her Facebook and Instagram accounts to document her hike and writes a column called “America on Two Feet” for a newspaper in Maine. She’s also a public speaker with her next gig on Jan. 18 at the Los Angeles Adventurers’ Club.

“After I get back from my gig in LA, I’m going to be heading to the finish line,” DeSanctis said. “Depending on what happens between here and there, I’m going to say it won’t be then a couple of weeks.”

As she almost completes her journey, DeSanctis said she met and connected with many people who helped her with shelter along the way.

“People are very eager to help others and share a little bit of their world with you,” DeSanctis said. “People tend to be proud of where they grew up and they want to share that with you.”