(KTXL) — Continued work on the Central City Mobility Project in Sacramento will lead to road and intersection closures this week.

The city of Sacramento said between June 19 and June 23 crews will be doing the following work.

•Striping of 19th Street continues

•Crews will raise iron on P Street

•Curb ramp repairs continue on 19th, 21st, P, Q and I streets

As a result, there will be lane closures for several blocks at a time. Drivers in the area can also expect parking restrictions and should be attentive to posted signage.

There will be isolated intersection closures as well in order to do paving.

People near the planned should expect noise and dust from heavy construction equipment.

Starting June 26, crews will be doing “major paving and grading work on Q Street.”

The project aims to expand the protected bikeway network and improve travel for all modes of transportation.