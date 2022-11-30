(KTXL) — One person was arrested after driving the wrong way down State Route 99 Friday, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to CHP, the North Sacramento CHP division received several calls in the early morning hours on Friday about a driver headed south on northbound SR-99 near Elverta Road.

CHP said other drivers on the road were able to dodge the vehicle. The vehicle was then located by a CHP helicopter.

According to CHP, the vehicle was eventually stopped near Interstate 5 and Arena Boulevard.

CHP said the driver is facing multiple charges including driving under the influence.