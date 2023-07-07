(KTXL) — A televised WWE event is making its way back to Sacramento later this year.

The Golden 1 Center announced Friday that WWE is returning to downtown the Sacramento venue for “Friday Night Smackdown” on Sept. 29.

•Video Above: A New Sacramento Store for all of your 916 needs

“Smackdown” is one of the company’s two weekly television programs with the other being “Monday Night Raw.”

Last time the company was in Sacramento was for an untelevised live event on July 2022.

According to the venue’s website, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair, Austin Theory, WWE women’s champion Asuka and tag teams the Street Profits, the Usos, and the Brawling Brutes are among the WWE superstars to appear on the card, which is subject to change.

Tickets start at $20 and will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on July 14.

The event is schedule scheduled to start at 4:45 p.m.