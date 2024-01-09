(FOX40.COM) — Colder months are often accompanied by cravings for hot soups such as the beloved Mexican dish, pozole. For Sacramento residents who wonder where to find the best pozole in town, here is the list of the highest-rated places out of five stars, according to Yelp.

4.4 stars

10. Los Inmortales Taqueria, 501 Broadway, Sacramento. For more information call (916)-553-8127.



9. El Tapatia, 5637 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights. For more information call (916)-967-2900.



8. Casa Jalisco, 4055 Lake Road Suite 140 West, Sacramento. For more information call 916-373-0800.



7. Nopalitos, 5530 H Street, Sacramento. For more information call (916)-452-8226.

4.5 stars

6. Panaderia Los Arcos, 2782 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento. For more information call 916-389-0223.

4.6 stars

5. Mezcal Grill, 5701 Broadway, Suite C, Sacramento. For more information (916)-619-8766.



4. El Mercado Mexican Market, 2868 Northgate Blvd, Suite 101, Sacramento. For more information call (916)-927-3161.



3. El Cantaro, 9123 Kiefer Blvd., Sacramento. For more information call (916)-898-2691.

“They’re pozole is soooooo good,” said Yelp reviewer, Teresa F., on the website. It’s better than any other pozole we’ve ever had.”

Another Yelp reviewer, Abram S. said, “Their pozole soup was amazing. I love spicy and this soup definitely hit the mark.”

Highest rated at 4.7 stars

2. Taqueria La Perla Tapatia, 2820 Marconi Ave., Arden-Arcade. For more information call (916) 55-2616.

“I tried the pozole and was very pleased!” said Yelp reviewer Brandi M. “The meat was meaty and not fatty and there were not any bones. It was just what I needed.”



1. Taqueria Mi Familia, 5607 Hillsdale Blvd., Sacramento. For more information call (916)- 418-4124.

“I have lived here my entire life and had legit Awesome Mexican food in the Bay area and Southern California, and these guys are at that level.,” said Yelp reviewer Whitney K. “The Pozole? Give me that broth. I’d bathe in it.”