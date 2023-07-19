(KTXL) — Hip-hop artists YG, Tyga and Saweetie are going on tour across the country this fall.

The trio is kicking off their co-headlined “STR8 to the Klub Tour” at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Sept. 21.

The 14-date tour mostly features West Coast cities including San Francisco, San Diego and Los Angeles as the other California stops. The tour will conclude in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Nov. 22.

Kamaiyah, Wallie the Sensei and DJ Vision are listed as the opening acts of the Sacramento concert.

According to a press release from the Golden 1 Center, the tour will be YG’s second headlining tour this year following his “Red Cup Tour” and the first-ever headline tour for Tyga and Saweetie.

Saweetie, whose real name is Diamontè Harper, graduated from Monterey Trail High School in Elk Grove.

Tickets for the Sacramento concert go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Here are the California tour dates:

•Sept. 21 — Sacramento, Golden 1 Center

•Sept. 22 — San Francisco, Chase Center

•Oct. 14 — San Diego, Pechanga Arena

•Nov. 22 — Los Angeles, Kia Forum