(FOX40.COM) — YG, Tyga and Saweetie’s Golden 1 Center concert is not happening as planned.

The trio’s Sacramento tour stop of the “STR8 to the Klub Tour” has been canceled by the event organizer, according to Ticketmaster’s website. The hip-hop artists were supposed to perform at the downtown Sacramento venue on Sept. 21.

Refunds will process to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase and usually take within 30 days to complete “once funds are received from the event organizer,” according to Ticketmaster.

“If the Event Organizer is offering a credit option, it will be visible within the Event Details of your order, which can be found in your Ticketmaster account,” Ticketmaster’s website reads.

For those who had tickets transferred to them, the refund wll go to the fan who originally purchased the tickets, Ticketmaster said.

Sacramento was slated to be the first city of a 14-city arena tour across North America. Other dates that were canceled on the tour include San Francisco and Los Angeles, according to Ticketmaster’s website.

Kamaiyah, Wallie the Sensei and DJ Vision were listed as the opening acts of the Sacramento show.