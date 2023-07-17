(KTXL) — The Capitol Corridor train is offering an adjusted schedule for Sacramento music fans to watch some of the world’s biggest artists perform at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Fans can catch the train to watch Taylor Swift, Beyoncé or Ed Sheeran’s concerts at the San Francisco 49ers home stadium.

The train will leave the Sacramento Valley Station and will depart the Santa Clara – Great America Station (GAC) after each concert. The Santa Clara train station, located at 5099 Stars and Stripes Drive, is approximately a six-minute walk from the stadium.

According to a news release, ticketed passengers should give themselves at least 30 minutes to get to the train station after each concert is done, as packed crowds are expected. The train will not wait for late passengers, even if the concert runs long.

Swift will perform at Levi’s Stadium for “The Eras Tour” on July 28 and 29. Haim and Gracie Abrams are listed as the opening acts of the concert.

Beyoncé is performing in Santa Clara for the “Renaissance World Tour” on Aug. 30. Sheeran is scheduled to perform at Levi’s Stadium for his “Mathematics Tour” on Sept. 16.

According to Capitol Corridor, here are the train arrival and departure times for each concert:

Taylor Swift

Friday, July 28

Show start: 6:30 p.m.

Show end (estimated): 11 p.m.

Westbound arrival to Levi’s Stadium: Train 543 leaves Sacramento at 1:55 p.m., arrives at GAC at 5:05 p.m.

Eastbound departure to Sacramento: Train 550 departs from GAC at 11:59 p.m.

Saturday, July 29

Show start: 6:30 p.m.

Show end (estimated): 11 p.m.

Westbound arrival to Levi’s Stadium: Train 743 leaves Sacramento at 2:55 p.m., arrives at GAC at 5:37 p.m.

Eastbound departure to Sacramento: Train 750 departs from GAC at 11:59 p.m.

Beyoncé

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Show start: 7 p.m.

Show end (estimated): 11 p.m.

Westbound arrival to Levi’s Stadium: Train 543 leaves Sacramento at 1:55 p.m., arrives at GAC at 5:05 p.m.

Eastbound arrival to Sacramento: Train 550 departs from GAC at 11:59 p.m.

Ed Sheeran

Saturday, Sept. 16

Show start: 6 p.m.

Show end (estimated): 11 p.m.

Westbound arrival to Levi’s Stadium: Train 743 leaves Sacramento at 2:55 p.m., arrives at GAC at 5:37 p.m.

Eastbound arrival to Sacramento: Train 750 departs from GAC at 11:59 p.m.