(FOX40.COM) — In 2016, Aiden was diagnosed with leukemia at just two years old. After six months of being misdiagnosed, he was finally given answers but also only three days to live.

“We went immediately into chemotherapy and dialysis to bring his white blood cell count to a normal range. So that’s where the three days came from because we knew if we didn’t turn it around from the 998,000 white blood cell count it was not going to be a good ending for us,” said Adeola Adedipe, Aiden’s mother.

She recalls what it was like to get the devastating news.

“You don’t know. You just go. You just figure it out. The life that we had prior to this diagnosis was no more. We lost our identities, our social circles, and our financial stability. We lost everything in those two seconds with that diagnosis,” said Adedipe.

She continued, “You can either lie down with this diagnosis or you can become empowered. And we decided to become empowered and share our story. Aiden was just amazing through it all.”

Part of what kept Aiden going was his love of the arts.

Dr. Craig Swanson treated Aiden at the Sutter Children’s Center in Sacramento and says having something to look forward to is powerful.

“We know more and more how much your mental state is for your health and there’s just no doubt it gives you hope and something to work for. You’re going through an enormous number of challenges and that takes energy and resilience and we know that all these things increase resilience,” Swanson said.

Adeola adds that the routine of dance gave Aiden a sense of normalcy.

“He was in preschool prior to this and he was always dancing and singing. So if we could create some type of normalcy in a child’s life, we realized he was really good at dancing and he was really just gifted because he would pick up a guitar or a ball or a piano and he would really do good with these things, ” Adedipe remarked.

Dr. Swanson says he thoroughly enjoyed dancing with Aiden today and helping to save his life many years ago.

“I think it’s just an honor. First of all, children have such enormous potential and enormous opportunities. To be able to participate in critical moments in that journey and create more opportunity for the child, frankly, that’s the reason I went into pediatric medicine.”