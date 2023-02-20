(KTXL) — A child has minor injuries after a vehicle drove into a restaurant in Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP said that a food delivery driver drove into a restaurant in the 2500 block of Alta Arden Expressway after mistaking the gas pedal for the break.
CHP said a girl was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure with minor injuries.
The vehicle has been removed from the restaurant and the staff is cleaning up.