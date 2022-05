SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — May 6 was the first of many Fridays over the next few months for the popular Concerts in the Park series.

Around 1,000 people packed Cesar Chavez Plaza for the first Friday of Concerts in the Park:

The free annual music series held went quiet during the pandemic. But on this Friday, Sacramento got its groove back.

FOX40’s Eric Rucker was there all evening for its return.