Sacramento’s Farm-to-Fork Festival canceled, will resume in 2021

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Farm-to-Fork Festival in Sacramento will not happen this year after organizers said Thursday they have canceled the popular event.

The festival is a massive, multi-day party that takes over Capitol Mall each September. Roughly 155,000 people come out for food and wine tastings that celebrate all the area has to offer.

During the event, another 850 support college scholarships for the children of migrant farmworkers by snatching up what’s become the hottest ticket in town — a ticket to the Tower Bridge Dinner.

Festival sponsor Bank of America has stepped in to cover those scholarships.

Even with its signature party sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic, Visit Sacramento is still working to recognize and support the area’s food and agriculture community.

“We’re working on a couple of promotions, you know. Can the Tower Bridge Dinner live within some of the restaurants? Can we promote restaurants and the agriculture in this region and just remind people what makes Sacramento America’s Farm-to-Fork capital?” said Mike Testa, the president and CEO of Visit Sacramento. “Certainly, we want people to continue patronizing those businesses. They’re all struggling during this time and while we can’t have the bridge dinner or the festival in person, are there some ways we can create little components of that that you can enjoy at home or in public spaces with your family?”

Visit Sacramento is planning for the Farm-to-Fork Festival to return in 2021.