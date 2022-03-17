SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday morning, the Sacramento Police Department will swear in its new chief of police.

Members of the police department and others will gather to swear in Kathy Lester as the first female police chief.

FOX40 will stream Thursday’s swearing-in ceremony live in this story.

Lester will be brought aboard as the 46th police chief. She’s a 27-year veteran of the department and began her career in 1994 as a dispatcher.

Since the start of her career, Lester has headed multiple divisions of the department, including the Personnel and Fiscal Division and the Contracts Services Division.

She’s next in line following Chief Daniel Hahn, who announced his retirement in August.

The event is private and ticketed. Parking is expected to be impacted in the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.