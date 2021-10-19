Sacramento’s first luxury high-rise apartments to be built near Golden 1 Center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The first luxury high-rise apartment building in Sacramento will be built near some major Sacramento landmarks, including the Golden 1 Center, the Crocker Art Museum and the Tower Bridge.

Southern Land Company, a national real estate developer based out of Nashville, Tennessee, announced Tuesday that it will build a roughly 28-floor building at Capitol Mall and 3rd Street in Sacramento.

A satellite image from Google Maps shows the site (center of map), known as Lot X, where a luxury high-rise apartment is set to be built.

The mixed-use high-rise project will feature 225 luxury apartments and an office building with 80,000 square feet of space.

“We look forward to showcasing Southern Land Company’s hallmarks of thoughtful design and best-in-class hospitality as this project comes to life and eventually welcoming residents to enjoy an elevated living experience,” said SLC Founder and Tim Downey in a release.

SLC bought the 2.56-acre site, known as Lot X, from the Sacramento Kings. Prior to Kings’ ownership, Lot X was owned by the city of Sacramento and was used as a parking lot Monday through Friday for nearby offices.

“The activation of this site continues to build on our original vision for downtown, Sacramento, the arena and Downtown Commons,” said Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé.

SLC plans to break ground on the luxury high-rise in 2023 and expects to complete the project by 2025.

“We need more housing of all types in our downtown, and it’s great to see a property that has been underused for so long turned into a project that will bring new residents to our urban core who will patronize our city’s stores, our restaurants and our entertainment venues,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

In addition to SLC’s expansion into Sacramento, the company has an office in Vallejo and is redeveloping the historic Mare Island naval shipyards there.