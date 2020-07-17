Sacramento’s MLS expansion delayed due to pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento will have to wait another year for its Major League Soccer expansion due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sacramento Republic FC made the announcement Friday afternoon.

“The one-year adjustment to the club’s expansion timeline provides the team with the opportunity to address pandemic-driven challenges in the global construction economy and develop new strategies with local leaders to meet the club and stadium goals to support Sacramento’s workforce and communities facing challenges connected to the global health crisis,” the team wrote in a news release.

The Republic FC will make their MLS debut in 2023, at a new soccer arena currently under construction in the downtown rail yards.

“It is important for each club to take the necessary time to launch their inaugural MLS seasons the way their fans and communities deserve,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said. “With the extra year to make up for what has been a challenging 2020, these teams will be well-positioned for their debuts and for long-term success.”

Sacramento was officially awarded an MLS expansion in October.

Explore a timeline documenting Sacramento’s journey to the MLS below.

