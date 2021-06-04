Sacramento’s quality of life survey has mixed results

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Thousands of Sacramentans have voiced their opinions about their quality of life, the economy and how safe they feel in a new city survey, the results of which say there’s plenty of work to be done.

“I would say overall I don’t have a lot to complain about,” said Sacramento resident Nicole Mah.

Mah has lived in Sacramento her entire life and is very active in her community.

But when it comes to her quality of life here in the city, she knows she’s fortunate.

“I haven’t been hit too hard by anything in the economy, but someone who’s in a less fortunate situation than myself can say otherwise,” Mah expained.

Over the last couple of months, City Auditor Jorge Oseguera has been collecting data from Sacramento residents through the annual community survey.

It’s something his office has been doing since 2018, and now the results for 2021 have arrived.

“Together, we got almost 3,000 responses that are all included in the final results,” Oseguera told FOX40. “That gives us a 95% confidence level with only a 4% error rate.”

Overall, 49% of those surveyed feel life in Sacramento is good, while 33% said fair, 12% responded excellent and 6% answered poor.

As expected, the pandemic’s damaging effects on jobs and crime showed up in the survey with people saying things are clearly worse than in recent years.

Taking a closer look at the economy, 17% felt it’s in poor shape, while only 5% think it’s excellent. Of those surveyed, 42% said fair and 36% said good.

The auditor’s office notes this year’s results are down 6% from 2018.

Twenty-two percent of Sacramento residents said they do not feel safe, 34% believe overall safety is good, and 39% said it is fair. Only 5% give safety an excellent rating.

Those numbers are down 15% from 2018.

Oseguera said the pandemic is likely to blame.

“It’s something that you want to keep attention on because we don’t want that downward trend to continue,” he explained.

And while Mah said she does feel safe, she urges the city to take these survey results seriously to help improve the community.

“If people aren’t feeling safe then I definitely think that’s one of the things that should be addressed and improved upon,” she said.

Before the city makes any changes based on the results of the survey, it still needs to be presented to the Budget and Audit Committee and then to city council.

Anyone who would like to take a look at the survey results can click or tap here.