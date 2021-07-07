Siemens Mobility awarded $3.4B from Amtrak to manufacture new fleet of modern trains in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Siemens Mobility Inc. has been awarded $3.4 billion from Amtrak to manufacture a new fleet of more than 70 modern trains, the companies announced Wednesday.

This is the largest North American Siemens Mobility contract in history, the company said.

The 73 first-of-its-kind hybrid battery trains will be manufactured at Sacramento’s Siemens Mobility’s rail manufacturing facility and will be delivered starting in 2024.

Amtrak said the fleet will replace trains that are nearly 50 years old, offer modern rail amenities and will be leveraged for state and northeast services.

These new trains will reshape the future of rail travel by replacing our aging 40-to-50-year old fleet with state-of-the-art, American-made equipment. This investment is essential to preserving and growing our Northeast Regional and state-supported services and will allow our customers to travel comfortably and safely, while reducing carbon emissions. The new equipment will operate on the Northeast Corridor, long distance Palmetto and various state-supported routes that will replace Amtrak-owned Amfleet, Metroliner and state-owned equipment on certain routes throughout the country. Routes will include the Northeast Regional, Cascades, Empire Service, Ethan Allen Express, Maple Leaf, Adirondack, Vermonter, Downeaster, Carolinian, Pennsylvanian, Keystone Service, Virginia Service and New Haven/Springfield Service. Bill Flynn, Amtrak CEO

Amtrak said the new trains will feature more comfortable seating, individual power outlets and USB ports, onboard Wi-Fi, panoramic windows, a more contemporary food service experience, state-of-the-art customer trip information, a digital seat reservation system and navigation display systems.

The latest health and safety standards will also be included in the designs, the company said.

California’s innovation economy is coming roaring back, and this $7.3 billion contract — one of the biggest of its kind — represents good paying jobs and further proves that California is a great place to do business. Based right here in Sacramento for 30 years, this Siemens facility is one of the largest such plants on the continent and one of the most sustainable, and this new contract cements California’s leadership in clean transportation and reducing carbon emissions. Gavin Newsom, California Governor

The company will have the option for up to 130 additional trains to support growth plans.

Amtrak said it expects the new fleet to add over 1.5 million riders annually.