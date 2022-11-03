SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Registration is open for Sacramento’s Food Bank & Family Services’ 29th annual Run to Feed the Hungry.

The Run to Feed the Hungry is a family-friendly event that will raise money for hunger in the Sacramento community on Thanksgiving Day.

According to Run to Feed the Hungry, every dollar from the run will be used to feed people living in Sacramento who are not receiving enough food to eat.

Run to Feed the Hungry said there were 26,765 participants last year which made it “the largest Thanksgiving Day fun run in the country.”

The event is a loop course that begins on J Street west of the Sacramento State entrance to campus and then runs through the streets of East Sacramento.

For those participating in the 10K, the event will begin at 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 24 for timed runners and between 8:20-8:40 a.m. for untimed runners.

For those participating in the 5K, the event will begin at 9 a.m. for timed runners and between 9:05-9:40 a.m. for untimed runners.

