Sacramento’s Tower Theatre to open Thursday for the first time in seven months

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In what could be a sign of a return to normalcy, the iconic Tower Theatre in Sacramento is gearing up to show movies indoors again.

Movie theaters are once again allowed to operate but only at 25% capacity.

While some like Regal Cinemas close their doors, smaller mom-and-pop theaters hope to attract audiences.

So, starting Thursday, movies will once again be showing at the Tower Theatre for the first time in seven months.

“So, just glad to be back and hope to see everybody out here,” said Tower Theatre general manager David Parker.

But like most things during this pandemic, Parker explained there is going to be a lot of changes.

“All of our staff will be wearing masks and gloves,” he explained. “We’re requiring all the guests to wear masks as well.”

People will have to wear a mask while watching a movie but they can take it off while eating and drinking.

The concessions counter has plastic dividers and stickers on the floor mark waiting spots 6 feet apart.

“We’ve also installed new high-density filters in the HVAC system, give us nice pure air coming in,” Parker told FOX40.

But it’s inside the theater, where there will be a lot of empty seats.

“We’ve blocked off every other row. You can see the sign there, social distancing row,” Parker pointed out on Wednesday.

While in their seats, there will be no one in front or in back of moviegoers, nor in the three seats on either side of them.

But while Sacramento County is only in California’s red reopening tier, Parker said he’s losing 75% of business he would have had during a sold-out show before the pandemic.

“I guess it’s better than nothing though, huh?” Parker said with a sigh. “We’ll see.”

His annual October Hitchcock film festival easily sold out most shows.

“We call it Hitchcocktober and we normally do one film each week. But, you know, things are different,” Parker said. “We’re kind of cramming everything into one day on Thursday and then spreading the films out for the rest of the month.”

That loss in revenue means Parker filled fewer positions.

“Probably about 50% of the staff that we had before,” he said.

But compared to first-run theaters, Parker said there’s no shortage of old and cult classic films he can show the public at The Tower Theatre.

“That’s the problem the first-run theaters have is they’re depending on newer films, whereas we kind of make our bread and butter with the older stuff. So, I’m hoping that’s going to keep us going,” Parker said.

Parker said they are not doing reserved seating. They’ll still sell tickets at the door.

For some more popular films, it’s likely they’ll hit that 25% occupancy fast.