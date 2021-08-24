Sacramento’s USPS mail processing center receives new package sorting machine

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento mail processing center is getting ready for the holidays with a new package sorting machine.

The new machine is part of the U.S. Postal Service’s 10-year plan known as “Delivering for America.”

Over 100 package sorting machines are being deployed and installed in mail processing centers around the country.

A spokesperson for Sacramento’s mail processing center says the machines are much needed, allowing for approximately 5,000 pieces to be sorted in one hour.

“So, we’ll be able to process their mail faster. When we have more capacity, this new machine will allow us to sort approximately 100,000 more parcels a day,” explained Renee Chaney, the plant manager of the USPS Processing and Distribution Center in Sacramento. “So, we will be able to sort it faster, move it faster, which ultimately means we’ll be able to deliver faster and meet their expectations.”

The new machines will also create new jobs. The Sacramento plant is looking to hire 1,000 new employees.