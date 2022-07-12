SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An altercation on a light rail train in Sacramento ended with one person being shot, SacRT police told FOX40.

SacRT said two men were involved in the altercation.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. There is currently no information on the shooter.

SacRT police and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene on Meadowview Road and taped off the inside of the train. There were passengers on board, but they have since gotten off the light rail train.

What led up to the shooting is not yet known.

According to a SacRT spokesperson, Tuesday evening’s shooting may be the first shooting onboard a light train in the last 20 years.

This is a developing story.