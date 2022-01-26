SacRT extends free ride service for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Regional Transit will continue to offer free rides to COVID-19 vaccination appointments, extending its offer first announced in 2021.

SacRT announced on Facebook Wednesday it will extend its free rides service to all vaccination sites within Sacramento County through March 31. SacRT first began offering free rides to vaccination appointments on March 1, 2021.

The agency said it’ll continue to offer free rides on its buses, light rail, Folsom Stage Line, SmaRT Ride and SacRT Go.

Rancho CordoVan, a SacRT contracted service, won’t be available for riders.

When boarding a bus or light rail for a free ride, riders must show proof of their vaccination appointment in either an email, text or vaccine card. Riders must show a printout or screenshot of their appointment to operators.

For more information, click or tap here.