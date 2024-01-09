(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) is hosting two in-person hiring events in January for multiple positions.

The hiring events will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 11 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 19 at the SacRT Auditorium on 1400 29th Street in midtown Sacramento.

The agency is looking to hire full-time and part-time bus drivers at the events. SacRT said it’ll provide paid commercial driver license training and help get their commercial learners permit.

Other positions SacRT is hiring for including bus operators, paratransit operator, paratransit dispatcher, rail maintenance worker, safety specialist, security operations center specialist, and transit ambassador.

SacRT is offering free rides for candidates and are recommended to take take bus routes 38, 67, and 68, the light rail at the 29th Street Station, and its SmaRT Ride service.

To ride SacRT services for free, candidates must print or screenshot a flyer.

Those who attend the hiring events are urged to bring a valid ID and proof of their last 10 years of employment history.