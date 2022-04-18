SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Regional Transit is going to celebrate Earth Day by offering free rides.

On Friday, free rides will be available on all Sac RT buses, light rail, SmaRT Ride and GO Paratransit shuttles during regular service hours. SacRT said a flyer is not needed for a free ride.

According to SacRT, there are over 82 bus routes and 53 light rail stations in its service area. Elk Grove Transit, Folsom Stage Line and Causeway Connection are included in free rides.

The SmaRT Ride shuttles serves the areas of Arden, Carmichael, Citrus Heights, Downtown-Midtown-East Sacramento, Folsom, Franklin-South Sacramento, Gerber-Calvine, North Sacramento and Rancho Cordova.

For riders unable to use the SacRT bus and light rail system, there is the SacRT Go Paratransit Services program. SacRT said riders must first have eligibility for American with Disabilities Act to use the paratransit service. Riders can apply for the service online.

According to SacRT, there are three great reasons to take the transit whether it be on Earth Day or in general: It improves the air quality, reduces greenhouse gas emissions and saves energy.

For more information, you can view SacRT’s blog post.