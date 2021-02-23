SacRT offers free rides to COVID-19 vaccination appointments

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — As COVID-19 vaccinations become available to more groups, Sacramento Regional Transit is offering free rides to vaccine appointments.

Anyone with proof of an appointment can get a free ride to that appointment starting Monday, March 1, according to a SacRT press release sent out Tuesday.

SacRT says their bus, light rail, Folsom Stage Line, SmaRT Ride or SacRT GO will be available to take people to any vaccination site within Sacramento County.

Riders will have to provide their appointment confirmations, which could include an email, text or vaccine card, according to SacRT. A printout or screenshot will need to be shown to operators

“We do not want transportation to vaccination sites to be a barrier for anyone that wants to receive a vaccine,” said Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye. “This partnership with SacRT is critical to serving people that may not otherwise be able to access vaccination locations – including people with physical disabilities.”

Recently, COVID-19 vaccination appointments have opened up for teachers, school staff and child care providers in Sacramento County.