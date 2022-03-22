SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — The Sacramento Regional Transit District is looking to recruit more bus drivers at a hiring event Tuesday.

The hiring event will take place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the SacRT Auditorium on 1400 29th St. in midtown Sacramento. SacRT is looking to hire multiple bus drivers for full-time and part-time positions.

In a press release, SacRT said it provides new bus drivers with paid training for a commercial driver’s license and helps new hires get their commercial learner’s permit. New bus drivers also get an additional $2,000 as a signing bonus, SacRT said.

Tuesday’s hiring event is one of two that’ll take place in March. SacRT’s second hiring event will take place on March 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Applicants must bring a valid ID and a printout of their DMV driving record. Candidates also need to provide their employment, residential and conviction histories.

Free rides are being offered to applicants. Candidates need to show a print out or screenshot of the free ride flier from SacRT’s website. SacRT said candidates can take bus routes 38, 67, 68 and the light rail to the 29th Street station to get dropped off at the event.

For those who can’t attend either event, SacRT said candidates can look on the online career portal on its website.

SacRT, which serves cities such as Sacramento, Citrus Heights, Folsom, Rancho Cordova and Elk Grove, was impacted by a national workforce shortage during the surge of the omicron variant last winter.

The shortage caused trip cancellations and service delays for Sacramento County riders.

“We recognize the impact that just one cancellation has on SacRT customers,” Sacramento County’s public transportation system said in a Jan. 6 tweet. “Please know that we are actively working to maintain all services every day, within available resources, and continue to aggressively recruit for additional staff.”