SacRT relaunches Airport Express Service with electric busses

SacRT’s new, electric battery-powered Airport Express Bus (Courtesy: SacRT)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Travelers heading to and from the Sacramento International Airport will soon have a new, zero-emission option, starting Sunday.

The Sacramento Regional Transit District will relaunch its Airport Express Bus service with new, electric battery-powered vehicles. The new buses will service route 142, between downtown Sacramento and the international airport.

SacRT initially started the express bus service in January 2020, but was temporarily suspended later the same year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so glad to be able to bring back the Airport Express Bus service, especially operating with an all-electric zero-emission bus fleet,” said SacRT CEO Henry Li.

The change comes as part of SacRT’s Zero Emission Vehicle Plan, which calls for all fleet vehicles transition to zero-emission types by 2040, including all new buses purchased by 2029.

“SacRT has long been a community pillar for driving economic growth and equity throughout our region,” Representative Doris Matsui said in a statement. “I applaud SacRT for taking these important steps to open up access to our airport while combatting transportation pollution and keeping our air clean.”

Route 142 Airport Express runs between downtown Sacramento and the Sacramento International Airport every 30 minutes, starting at 4:45 a.m. and ending at 11:29 p.m. every day of the week.

“With traffic congestion continuing along I-5, even during the pandemic, this frequent bus service is a game changer to help people get to and from the airport,” said Steve Miller, SacRT board chair and Citris Heights mayor.

The service provides direct rides to Terminals A and B for $2.50 for a single ride, or $1.25 for eligible discounted riders. Rides are free for children in grades Kindergarten through grade 12.

SacRT is offering free rides on the route starting Sunday, Aug. 29 through Saturday, Sept. 4. Masks are required to ride.