SacRT suspends light rail, bus service in downtown Sacramento amid expected protests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Regional Transit District will be temporarily suspending all light rail and bus service into and out of downtown Sacramento beginning at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to a statement released at 1:07 p.m. Sunday, SacRT said “Service will be suspended due to large crowds and heavy traffic congestion expected in the downtown area today.”

Below is a list of the temporary SacRT service modifications which are effective until end of service Sunday, which is approximately midnight:

Blue Line (North):

Light rail service only between Globe Station and Watt/I-80 Station

Blue Line (South):

Light rail service only between City College Station and Cosumnes River College Station

Gold Line:

Light rail service only between 29th Street Station and Historic Folsom Station

Bus Routes:

Route 30 will end at 29th Street

Route 38 will end at 29th Street

Route 62 will end at Freeport and Riverside

Route 86 will turn at Garden Highway

Route 88 will turn at Garden Highway

Route 11 will end at El Camino/Truxel

Route 51 will end at Broadway and Alhambra