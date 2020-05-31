SacRT suspends light rail, bus service in downtown Sacramento amid expected protests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Regional Transit District will be temporarily suspending all light rail and bus service into and out of downtown Sacramento beginning at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
According to a statement released at 1:07 p.m. Sunday, SacRT said “Service will be suspended due to large crowds and heavy traffic congestion expected in the downtown area today.”
Below is a list of the temporary SacRT service modifications which are effective until end of service Sunday, which is approximately midnight:
Blue Line (North):
- Light rail service only between Globe Station and Watt/I-80 Station
Blue Line (South):
- Light rail service only between City College Station and Cosumnes River College Station
Gold Line:
- Light rail service only between 29th Street Station and Historic Folsom Station
Bus Routes:
- Route 30 will end at 29th Street
- Route 38 will end at 29th Street
- Route 62 will end at Freeport and Riverside
- Route 86 will turn at Garden Highway
- Route 88 will turn at Garden Highway
- Route 11 will end at El Camino/Truxel
- Route 51 will end at Broadway and Alhambra