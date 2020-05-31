SacRT suspends light rail, bus service in downtown Sacramento amid expected protests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Regional Transit District will be temporarily suspending all light rail and bus service into and out of downtown Sacramento beginning at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to a statement released at 1:07 p.m. Sunday, SacRT said “Service will be suspended due to large crowds and heavy traffic congestion expected in the downtown area today.”

Below is a list of the temporary SacRT service modifications which are effective until end of service Sunday, which is approximately midnight:

Blue Line (North):

  • Light rail service only between Globe Station and Watt/I-80 Station

Blue Line (South):

  • Light rail service only between City College Station and Cosumnes River College Station

Gold Line:

  • Light rail service only between 29th Street Station and Historic Folsom Station

Bus Routes:

  • Route 30 will end at 29th Street
  • Route 38 will end at 29th Street
  • Route 62 will end at Freeport and Riverside
  • Route 86 will turn at Garden Highway
  • Route 88 will turn at Garden Highway
  • Route 11 will end at El Camino/Truxel
  • Route 51 will end at Broadway and Alhambra

