SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Regional Transit will be offering free rides the first week of October in celebration of California Clean Air Day.

According to SacRT, the free rides will be for any Sacramento Regional Transit system, including buses, light rail, on-demand SmaRT Ride shuttles, SacRT GO paratransit services, and SacRT’s e-van services from Saturday, Oct. 1 to Friday, Oct. 7.

Since transportation is the biggest form of air pollution in California, on Clean Air Day residents are encouraged to leave their cars at home and use public transportation, according to SacRT.

The El Dorado Transit, San Joaquin Regional Transit District, Vacaville City Coach, and Yolo County Transportation District will also be offering free rides for California Clean Air Day.