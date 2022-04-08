SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento Regional Transit train came off the tracks in downtown Sacramento Friday.

Sacramento police reported the derailment in the area of 8th and K streets.

Drivers have been told to expect traffic delays due to the incident and police did not provide an estimated time for when the roadways in the area would reopen.

FOX40 is reaching out to police for more on how the SacRT train derailed.

Police said no injuries were reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.