‘Safe to drink’: Rain over Caldor Fire burn scar gives local drinking water ‘earthy’ taste

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents served by the El Dorado Irrigation District may notice a difference in taste and odor in their drinking water, the EID said.

The temporary difference is due to heavy rainfall over the Caldor Fire burn scar. The rain caused “significant sediment loading” at both Jenkinson Lake and Folsom Lake.

Though the water may have an “earthy” taste or “musty” odor, it is still safe to drink, the EID said.

According to officials, they are working to resolve the issue.

“While the District’s water treatment plants continue producing water that meets or exceeds all state and federal drinking water standards, they must work harder to filter any impurities until the clarity of our source water lakes improve,” the EID said.

Officials did not say how long it would take for water to return to normal, but they did say it would depend on one’s ability to detect changes in taste and odor.

To learn more, visit the El Dorado Irrigation District’s website.