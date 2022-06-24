SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, it’s important to remember a few key barbecue safety tips to avoid fires and gas or propane leaks.

According to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, grills should be kept 10-foot away from homes or any buildings. The grill should be placed in an area that has open air above it, and it is also advised to not use a grill in a garage, breezeway, carport or on a porch.

Once the grill is lit, Metro Fire advises that someone should be near it at all times, and it should not be left unattended. Children should avoid being near the grill as the outside of the grill could possibly burn them.

If it’s your first time using the grill this year, Metro Fire recommends going through some safety steps first.

Check the Venturi tube for blockage by insects, spiders, or food drippings

Any blockage should be cleared by pushing it toward the main part of the burner.

Check the grill’s hoses

Hoses should be checked for cracks, brittleness, holes and leaks. Whoever is doing the inspection should also make sure there are not any “sharp bends in the hose or tubing.”

It’s advised for hoses to be kept far from a surface that could become hot and from places where grease could drip onto it.

Check for gas leaks

“To check for leaks, open the LP gas supply valve fully, and apply a soapy solution (one part water, one part liquid detergent) with a brush at connection points. If bubbles appear, there is a leak,” the checklist advises.

If tightening the connection does not stop the leak, the valve should be closed. It’s then recommended to take the grill to a qualified repair person.

For more information, visit metrofire.ca.gov.