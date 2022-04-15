SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Many people are expected to gather this weekend to celebrate religious holidays as Passover, Easter and Ramadan all coincide this year.

So, for faith leaders, safety is at the top of their minds. A local rabbi said people can’t stop their lives just because of the tragedies that happen. Instead, they should create the change they want to see in the world.

At the Chabad of Sacramento, they held a Seder gathering on Friday evening, the first night of Passover.

“You are in God’s hand; it’s going to be amazing. Do what you can but don’t act afraid,” Rabbi Mendy Cohen said.

Passover, an eight-day Jewish holiday, celebrates the exodus of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt.

“This, the bread made in the Ukraine, before the war,” Cohen said.

On this busy religious weekend, safety is on the minds of faith leaders as the area and the world deal with the unrest.

“We got this fence from the government. We got another grant to make it safe and secure,” Cohen said.

Cohen told FOX40 they are prepared as much as possible, especially after attacks on places of worship throughout the year. Cohen adds everyone must remain vigilant, but people should still open their hearts and not close them.

“Be kind to someone. Don’t say I’m afraid, I’ll be selfish and lock myself up in the house. Be good to people. If they are bad, you be good. That is how we are going to save the world,” Cohen said.

Recently the Sacramento police have encouraged places of worship to join the Cops and Clergy program, which creates a notification system group that will alert them of urgent matters. With safety top of mind, faith leaders said they appreciate the support from law enforcement.

“If you want to protect yourself, study Torah, the bible, Study God’s word. Pray to God. That is what going to make the world a better place,” Cohen said.

Some leaders said mentioned this Passover has been difficult for people to celebrate because of the unrest in Ukraine, but they also did add how this Passover means much more than ever.