TAHOE VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly $2,500 worth of groceries were stolen from a Tahoe Vista Safeway by several employees and one other person, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

The employees were allegedly seen putting stolen groceries into two cars on the night of July 13. According to the sheriff’s office, the person who saw them called 911 and gave a description of the vehicles.

Deputies then responded to the area and pulled over the two cars. The groceries were found inside the cars. The sheriff’s office shared two photos on Facebook that show the unbagged groceries in the vehicles.

During the investigation, deputies watched surveillance video that showed the group of people using several carts to grab groceries from the store.

According to the sheriff’s office, six out of the seven suspects were employees at Safeway.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspects as 21-year-old Stefan Valcu, 19-year-old Radu Bucur, 20-year-old Patrick Bucurean, 20-year-old Daniel Copil, 23-year-old Sorin Uveghes, 21-year-old Flaviu Negru, and 20-year-old Christian Bodea.

The sheriff’s office said they were arrested on suspicion of felony burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime.