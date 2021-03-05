Saliva testing for asymptomatic students, staff in Davis school district

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Davis Joint Unified School District is working to provide saliva-based COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic students and staff.

The plan is part of their conditions for a safe return to campus.

Parents can sign up for testing on the Healthy Davis Together website, and testing will be available at 14 campuses across the district.

Parents do not need to be present for testing once they are registered through the website, and a waiver is on file for the student.

It’s not clear if these tests will be required for students to return to classrooms or if it’s optional.

The saliva test is just as effective as a nasal swab test and probably much easier to get school-age children to participate in.

The Davis Joint Unified School District is one of the first public districts in the Sacramento region to take this testing approach to reopen.

Catholic schools in Sacramento have been testing their students and staff for months, but they are private and have devoted tens of thousands of dollars to testing alone.

The district hasn’t said how much they expect to spend on this effort, but the goal is to bring students back safely and give families and teachers the confidence to go back to in-person learning.

This is a developing story.