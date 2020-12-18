Saliva testing for COVID-19 expands testing capacity at Davis

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Davis continues to expand its COVID-19 testing program using the new saliva test pioneered by UC Davis.

The experimental saliva test was initially used to test incoming students at the university, but it has been found to be as accurate as the commonly-used nasal swab.

The Davis Senior Center is one of two COVID-19 testing sites established by the city, but along with nasal swab testing, it’s using a saliva test that calls for spitting into a tube, which brings faster results.

The workers at Davis Community Housing tests often because they service different homeless people every day.

“It’s fast and easy. I actually enjoy it; I look forward to it every week,” said Ray Brent Jr. of Davis Community Housing.

“It’s non-invasive,” Dr. Sheri Belafsky of the UC Davis School of Medicine’s Medical Surveillance Program told FOX40. “It’s quick and it’s easy to perform.”

A University and City of Davis collaboration called Healthy Davis Together then made it available to Davis residents, not just students and faculty.

“We see the university population and the city intimately tied, and there’s a lot of overlap,” Belafsky explained.

The saliva test was only introduced after trials were run this fall. UC Davis students took both tests at the same time to see if the saliva test was valid and as accurate as the nasal swab, which it was.

The saliva test is processed at a university facility, a huge plus.

“That’s thousands and thousands of test that can be processed every day, and that’s not something that necessarily can be replicated in every community,” Belafsky said.

While the nasal test is still being used, the saliva test expands testing capacity.

The Senior Center is testing 500 people a week, and the Mondavi Center on campus has a capacity for 1,000 tests a week.

At first, first responders and people who work in public were encouraged to test. Now, testing is open to any resident in the city of Davis.

The saliva test makes it less of a chore.

“They’re eager to ask when they can come back in, and they want to know if they can come in once a week and we encourage that,” said Erin Haines, a testing site supervisor.

Davis residents who want to be tested are encouraged to register ahead of time at the Healthy Davis Together website to avoid long waits, although walk-up tests are also being given.

The saliva testing will be expanded more to senior care facilities throughout Yolo County.