Salons, barbershops in Yolo County begin reopening indoors

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Under the governor’s new reopening guidelines, salons and barbershops across the state can start serving people inside again, even in counties with “widespread” cases of COVID-19.

However, county health officers must first revise their orders before these business can reopen.

One of the first counties to do so locally is Yolo County.

“When people come in, they get their temperature taken. We sanitize their phone,” said salon owner Stacia Rusakowicz.

It’s a welcome back months in the making for Rusakowicz.

“And then we make sure that everyone is fitted with an N-95 mask,” Rusakowicz told FOX40.

Rusakowicz was finally allowed to reopen her Pomegranate Salon in Davis indoors after on and off closures due to the pandemic.

“Never in my career has my income been interrupted. This has always been a career where you can work anywhere, anytime. Have scissors will travel!” Rusakowicz said.

Even with unemployment insurance and a PPP loan, the closures have been very difficult.

“Reserves are now gone. And, now it’s time to get back to work,” Rusakowicz said.

She was relieved to hear the latest reopening guidance, allowing hair salons and barbershops to reopen indoors across the state.

Yolo County amended health order still calls for masks and strict social distancing.

“If you’re an industry that already has a sanitary practice. It was pretty, well, it wasn’t easy. But it was less difficult to add more,” Rusakowicz explained.

She says they are stepping up sanitation, requiring personal protective equipment like face masks and shields. There will also be a room for customers to leave all of their belongings that might carry germs.

Only two clients at a time will be allowed inside the building, a step above the state’s requirement to operate at 25% capacity.

“I have to be particularly safe because my husband has a really compromised immune system. He’s on chemotherapy that reduces his ability to fight illnesses,” Rusakowicz said.

And while she’s nervous to get back to work, she feels ready.

“Maybe it’s that little bit of concern that keeps us vigilant and keep our practice. So, maybe that’s a good thing,” Rusakowicz said.

Under the governor’s guidance, other personal care services like nail salons and tattoo parlors must wait until cases are no longer considered “widespread” before they can reopen indoors.