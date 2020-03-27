Salvation Army collecting items for child activity bags

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) -- The Salvation Army is asking you to clean out your craft drawers, game closets and activity chests as part of their efforts to meet a need that has arisen out of closed schools and stressed parents.

"We wanted something to help parents so they don’t have to feel like there’s a burden on them, but also for the kids so they have something fun and lighthearted to keep them busy during this time as well," Salvation Army Roseville Lieutenant Stephanie Pavlakis said.

On top of modifying their sit down meal service into take-out food bags, the Salvation Army in Placer County is also loading up volunteers with a different kind of bag.

"We put in there arts and crafts type things," Pavlakis said. "A different type of craft every week for them to do."

These child activity bags give kids some opportunities to entertain and enrich themselves without looking at a screen and activities the family can do together. But as is typically the case, Pavlakis says they have more need than capacity.

They're aking for donations because what began as a service for dozens of kids will be up to 400 bags by next week just in South Placer County.

"New arts and crafts supplies, more coloring things, paints, coloring books, quiet time activities like puzzles, board games," Pavlakis said.

People can donate unused items they already have to the Salvation Army Roseville Community Center, buy the items on their own or send a financial donation to Salvation Army and specify it's for child activity bags.