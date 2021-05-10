Salvation Army passes BDOG goal of $250,000

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Salvation Army has announced that this year’s Big Day of Giving was their most successful yet, surpassing their goal of $250,000 and raising $395,054.

The largest donations came from the Ralph and Marla Andersen Family Fund, the RCA Community Fund and the Nancy and Hank Fisher Family Fund, who all donated $30,000 or more.

“Over 300 people contributed to our success on the Big Day of Giving, and they all will make a huge difference,” said Salvation Army Divisional Cmdr. Major John Brackenbury. “Because of our donors, we can keep fighting pandemic poverty. We will be able to continue transforming the lives of those in need through the distribution of food, rent and utility assistance, housing for homeless, job training, youth services, and spiritual care.”

Tri Counties Bank, along with Chief Community Banking Officer and Salvation Army Sacramento board member Scott Robertson, was named the winner of this year’s Spirit of Caring Award.

“It’s very gratifying as a volunteer when the community and our Advisory Board recognizes the great works of the Salvation Army and invests in the Army’s mission to ‘Do the Most Good,’” said Salvation Army Sacramento advisory board member John Frisch. “Our very deserving Spirit of Caring award recipient, Scott Robertson and Tri Counties Bank, embody this mission and helped make the day the great success that it was.”

Other notable donations came from Interwest Insurance Services LLC, Don Turner and Woodside Credit, with contributions of $10,000 each.

The Salvation Army helps more than 23 million Americans every year through emergency relief, rehabilitation services, and by providing food, clothing and shelter for people in need.

Premilinary figures show this year’s Big Day of Giving raised $13,265,338 overall.