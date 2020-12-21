Salvation Army struggles to collect holiday donations amid pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) – The Salvation Army in Sacramento is struggling with holiday fundraising due to the pandemic.

Ringing in the season of giving is a family affair for Salvation Army Capt. Emmanuel Masango and his kids

“So, they can see what it is to serve other people, to raise money for other people,” he explained.

But in 2020, the Masangos’ Red Kettle is far from full.

“The donations have been down because some of the people that usually give are affected negatively by the economic situation,” Masango explained.

The Sacramento Salvation Army is more than $50,000 behind its $350,000 goal. Money that’s crucial for running the nonprofit.

“We have many different programs that provide emergency food boxes, utility assistance, affordable housing, preschools and several other programs,” Masango said.

He said he believes the job loss from the pandemic, combined with less foot traffic in local stores, is leading to the decrease in donations at a time when the community needs help most.

“It’s been a challenge. The need, overall, has gone up almost 800%” he said.

He said this level of need is why he’s calling on his neighbors to drop some change in the kettle if they can, to make the holiday merry for everyone.

“I am always confident in what the Sacramento community does. They love their neighbors. They love to support their neighbors in need. That’s why we’re out here.”

The Red Kettle fundraiser runs through Christmas Eve.

For those who would like to donate online, click or tap here.