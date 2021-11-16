Salvation Army uses technology to ease donations

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Red kettle season is here.

The Salvation Army has officially kicked off its annual Red Kettle Campaign fundraiser to help families in hard times.

This holiday season, the Salvation Army is using new technology to make your next donation as simple as one tap.

“This is the biggest time of the year when the Salvation Army can raise funds to help those families that desperately need our help and the help of our community to support them throughout whatever tragedy they may be going through,” said Salvation Army Divisional Cmdr. Major John Brackenbury.

The nonprofit is partnering with Raley’s to get the red kettles front and center at dozens of its supermarkets across Sacramento, Northern California and northern Nevada. The partnership with Raley’s last year helped the Salvation Army raise half a million dollars.

Now, in 2021 and beyond, they want to make the donation process easier than ever before.

When shoppers hear the iconic bell this year, they’ll no longer need cash when donating. It’s thanks to tiptap’s technology, which will be offered at select locations, and Visa.

Sacramento County and city leaders are urging members of the community to pitch in what they can.

“Please, when you see those kettles, when you hear those bells ringing, please reach into your heart,” said District 2 Supervisor Patrick Kennedy. “More importantly, reach into your pockets and give.”

The nonprofit hopes this will bring in enough donations to keep families from falling deeper into poverty due to the pandemic.

“There’s never been a greater need for compassionate giving than now,” said Councilman Jeff Harris. “This pandemic is not over. People are still suffering.”

The Salvation Army said online donation portals are expected to go live one month before traditional bell ringers and red kettles start showing up in front of stores and businesses.

Click or tap here to donate to the Salvation Army.