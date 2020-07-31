Salvation Army’s Stuff the Bus school supply drive more important than ever as families face unemployment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When it comes to getting the word out about need in the community, the Salvation Army has the soldiers. But soon, the pandemic will keep that infantry off the battlefield of giving.

“We are looking at it this year knowing the need is great and probably even greater because one in five Americans are living off of unemployment benefits this year,” said Salvation Army Lt. Larry Carmichael.

In a little over a week, the Salvation Army and many local Walmart locations will team up for the second year in a row for the Stuff the Bus school supply drive.

But in a time when fewer people are indoors together, there will be no volunteers next to the barrels that collect supplies.

“We hope that people will see it and intentionally give,” Lt. Carmichael said.

Donations may not match what is needed for local kids during a time when some parents may be struggling more than others.

“To bless that mom that is struggling just to be able to put food on the table or flat out just doesn’t have the means to supply school supplies for their child to even educate at home,” Carmichael told FOX40.

Even if we all could be doing better, the Salvation Army hopes those who have something to give will do so.

“Giving that child a little bit of a boost knowing that their community cares about them and is ready to welcome them further on in their education,” Carmichael said.

The Salvation Army also stressed that all donations stay within the community.

Look below for more information about the upcoming Stuff the Bus campaign, including participating locations in our area: