San Francisco man drives through crash scene on I-80 near Dixon, killing woman who stopped to help

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspected drunken driver hit a woman Sunday on Interstate 80 just outside of Dixon after she stopped to help at the scene of a crash.

The California Highway Patrol said around 2:40 a.m., the driver of a Mazda CX-5 was speeding down I-80, near Dixon Avenue West, when he rear-ended a Hyundai Elantra.

The Mazda stopped in the road, where it was blocking lanes, according to the CHP.

Witnesses started stopping to help the two drivers when, minutes after the crash, a Toyota Tacoma drove into the scene and hit a Toyota Prius, according to the CHP.

The truck kept going forward, hitting the Mazda and its driver, who was standing outside of the SUV.

The CHP said the truck then hit a 47-year-old Dixon woman who was trying to help out. She died at the scene.

Both the Mazda driver and the driver of the Prius were hospitalized at a Vacaville Kaiser Permanente.

The CHP said the driver of the Tacoma, identified as 29-year-old Mason Wessel from San Francisco, sustained major injuries and was also hospitalized.

He will face felony charges, as he was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, according to CHP.

Anyone who saw the deadly crash has been asked to contact Officer Padilla at the CHP Solano office at 707-428-2100.